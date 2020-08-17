1/
Ernest L. "Bud" Kinnamon
Ernest L. "Bud" Kinnamon, 81, of Chillicothe, passed from this life 10:34 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 26, 1939, in Ross County, the son of the late Elmer W. and Aubra (Hartly) Kinnamon. His wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Knisley Kinnamon, passed from this life in 2014.
He is survived by his children Kathy (Jeff) Sparks, Ernest Kinnamon, Jr., Jeannie Perkins and Jerry Kinnamon. Also surviving are several stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister Irene Schumann and many nieces and nephews; friends including Alan (Debbie) Newberry and two special caregivers, Brooke and Jasmine.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings Everett Kinnamon, Esther Shewalter, Thelma Cottrill and Betty Oney Cottrill.
Bud was a 1958 Graduate of Twin High School and he was employed by Baldwin Printers before retiring from the State Auditor's Office. He liked to pitch horseshoes, fish, mushroom hunt and square dance. Bud was a member of the Piketon Community Church where he was in a Quartet and sang in many services and revivals over the years.
Funeral services will be held 1pm Monday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Seating will be very limited. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery, Piketon. There will be calling hours from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed at all times. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds the family asks that a personal remembrance of Ernest be left on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Remembering mother's (Ruth Kinnamon Fulkerson) cousin. Sympathies to the entire family. Great memories of many Kinnamon family reunions.
Ann Fulkerson Wise
Family
August 15, 2020
Prayers to all the family. He was always a kind and caring man. I remember our reunions at Rocky Fork Lake and Grandma Wilburns. So many good memories !
Cindy McJunkin Jessee
Family
August 15, 2020
I am honored to be able to say that Ernie was my stepdad for almost 30 yrs. He was a great man and would help anyone. I will always love you and miss you
Tonya Wilson
August 14, 2020
Ernie was a great man husband father and grandfather he had a big heart. It was an honor to have u as my stepdad for almost 30 yrs. Will always love you and miss you
Tonya Wilson
Family
