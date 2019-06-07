Esther Harrington, 93, of Liberty Hill Road, Chillicothe, died at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Traditions of Chillicothe.

She was born January 24, 1926, in Hunter, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lonnie Warrens and Dona (Lykins) Warrens. She was united in marriage to Oliver Harrington on May 18, 1942, who preceded her in death on May 27, 2006.

Surviving are three sons, Steve (Carolyn) Harrington of Chillicothe, Ohio, Kenneth (Kathy) Harrington of Delaware, Ohio, and Michael Dwayne (Molly) Harrington of Chillicothe, Ohio, a daughter, Janett Detty, eleven grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Samuel (Jean) Warrens, and two sisters, Gertrude Ponder and Joyce (James) Simon.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, William Harrington, two sisters, Garnet Sloan and Katherine Gayheart, three brothers, Curtis Warrens, Douglas Warrens, and Donald Warrens, and a son-in-law, Marvin Detty.

Esther was a member of Little Ettie Old Regular Baptist Church, Beaver, Ohio, and a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Alan Dee Osborne, officiating. Burial will follow in Gayheart Family Cemetery, Liberty Hill Road, Chillicothe.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the funeral home

