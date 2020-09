Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ethan's life story with friends and family

Share Ethan's life story with friends and family

1998- 2020 Ethan William Garnie Taylor, 22, of Rawlins died September 11. Ethan was surrounded by his friends and family. He was born and raised in Rawlins. Jacoby Funeral Home will be responsible for cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store