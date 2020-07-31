1/1
Eunice Louise Branham
Eunice Louise Branham, 86, of Woods Hollow Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 2:27 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home.
Louise was born February 27, 1934, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Melvin Lee Burdett and Edith (Fairchild) Burdett Debord. On February 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Charles R. Branham, who preceded her in death on August 5, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Rodney) Johnson of Piketon, Ohio, and Christy Myers-Wood of Jackson, Ohio, six grandchildren, Christopher Deacon, Robert (Desi) Johnson, Bill (Sarah Howard) Johnson, Jennifer Beekman, Margaret Mitchell, and Kacey (Andrew Darden) Myers, twelve great-grandchildren, one great great-grandson, two brothers, John (Margie) Burdett and Parker (Linda) Burdett, both of Mansfield, Ohio, and three sisters, Barbara (Junior) Legg of Piketon, Ohio, Loretta Burdett of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Margaret (Joe) Pugh of Logansport, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Louise attended Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church and was a graduate of Waverly High School class of 1952.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Reverends Pete Dunn and Carl Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00a.m. until the time of service Monday. The family requests masks be worn.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jul. 31 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
