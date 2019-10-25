|
|
Evelyn Peyton Jenkins, 93, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 12:15 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born November 14, 1925, in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Russell and Amanda Bogie Peyton. On December 5, 1946, Evelyn was united in marriage to Harold H. Jenkins who preceded her in death May 9, 1981.
Surviving are two sons, Johnny M (Evy) Jenkins of Waverly, Ohio, and Lawrence P. (Katie) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, one daughter, Jan (James) Gibbons of Delaware, Ohio, one brother, William M. (Margaret) Peyton of Scottsdale, Arizona, three grandchildren, Larry (Annette) Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, Amanda (Brad) Campbell of Greenfield, Ohio, and Nicole Gibbons of Powell, Ohio, seven great-grandchildren, Alex, Tre, and Adelynn Jenkins of Piketon, Ohio, Evan and Jase Campbell of Greenfield, Ohio, and Patrick and Benjamin Gibbons-Jacobs of Powell, Ohio, three nieces and five nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Louis Peyton, and twin sister, Elizabeth Hensley.
She retired from Scioto Valley Local Schools (Pike County) where she was a secretary for 25 years. She was employed by Western Union Telegraph Company for ten years in Kentucky prior to moving to Ohio in 1955.
Evelyn was a member of First Baptist Church, Waverly, Ohio, Piketon Sorosis, Piketon Rebekah Lodge #904, Pike County Senior Citizens Council, an EMT with the first EMS, squad 4, member of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) where she was active on the local, regional, district and state levels. She was a graduate of Shawnee State with an associate degree in Business Management.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon with Deacon Ernie Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
A special thanks to Marjorie and Jackie at the Pavilion at Piketon, the caregivers in Adena Unit 2 NE and the staff at SOMC Hospice.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 27, 2019