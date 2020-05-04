Faye Rader Hollis. At age 101 Faye passed away peacefully due to natural causes on April 29, 2020, in Winter Park, FL, at The Mayflower Retirement Center during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Faye was born July 22, 1918, in Waverly, Ohio, during the Spanish Flu pandemic, the daughter of Florance and Carrie Rader. She grew up living in the Emmitt House, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1936 as a star basketball player on the state championship team. In 1940 she married US Army Officer Charles E. "Bud" Hollis, Jr. of Chillicothe, Ohio. They lived in 7 different US states as well as Brazil, Japan, and Germany. After retiring from the Army in 1960, they settled in Orlando with their daughter Wini. Faye lost her husband suddenly in 1982.

Faye shared her desire to help others by volunteering for several years as a Gray Lady at the Orlando Naval Base Hospital and various school clinics. When most people were retiring, she worked part time as an administrative assistant for Nelson Investment Planning Services. Faye enjoyed music and sang in the Winter Park United Methodist Church choir for several years. She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Faye's card-playing skills were outstanding. Bridge was her favorite, and in later years she was also known to beat a whippersnapper or two at poker. She retired from calling Bingo games at the Mayflower at age 95. She made excellent red velvet cake, but even after years of trying could not make a decent pie crust. However, if you were making a pie, she wouldn't hold back telling you all about how to do it correctly. Always helping.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Phyllis Rader, Christine Rader, and Neil Rader. She is survived by her daughter Winifred Hollis Curley, son-in-law Patrick Joseph Curley, granddaughter Diane Curley Chaaban, and several great nieces and great nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.







