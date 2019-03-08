|
Florietta (Thacker) Bryant, 84, of Wadsworth Avenue, Piketon, Ohio, passed 3:35 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Traditions at Bristol Village.
Florietta was born February 17, 1935, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Thacker and Roxie (Adkins) Thacker. On July 10, 1954, Florietta was united in marriage to Ronald E. "Alabam" Bryant, Sr., who preceded her in death on December 20, 2012.
Surviving are a son, Ronald E. "Chuck" Bryant, Jr., and wife Mary, three daughters, Teresa Putnam and husband Delbert, Pamala Bolen Bryant, and Denisea Thornsberry Bryant. Ten grandchildren; Jason and Joshua Lamerson, Tasha and Clint Bolen, Brittiney Bolen Miller, Tassi Thornsberry Green, Jeremy Bryant, Chelsea Bryant Randall, and Adam and Casey Bryant. Eleven great-grandchildren.
Florietta was a homemaker and a member of the Hamman Church.
Her parents, a son, William Craig Bryant, two sisters, Rose Thacker Coleman and Henrietta Thacker Coleman, one brother, Curtis Thacker, and one grandchild, Mariah Thornsberry, preceded Florietta in death.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., March 10, 2019, at Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon with Reverend Ronnie Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Sunday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 10, 2019