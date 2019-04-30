Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Frank A. Williams

Frank A. Williams Obituary
Frank A. Williams, 71, of St Rt #772, Waverly, died 12:13 p.m. Monday, 29 April 2019 in Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
He was born 6 May 1947 in Elm Grove, Ohio, the son of the late Calvin Benjamin Williams and Opal Mary (Smith) Williams. On 23 December 1969 Frank was united in marriage to Margaret (Ward) Williams, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Amy Smith and husband Doug of Waverly, grandson, Connor Smith and granddaughter, Laken Smith, both of Waverly, and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
His parents, daughter, Tara Jo Williams, brother, Kenneth Williams and three sisters, Joyce Barker, Susan Legg and Linda Beekman, preceded Frank in death.
Frank was a founding member and former pastor of the Chapel Hill Community Church, also former pastor for Mt Olive Community Church, Pleasant Valley Community Church, and Camelin Hill Church, a retired Construction Laborer for Local 83, Portsmouth, and a member of Orient Lodge #321 F & A.M. Waverly, OH. Frank was an avid coon hunter.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p. m. Sunday, 5 May 2019 at the Chapel Hill Community Church with Bro. Bryan Moore and Bro. Michael Ratliff, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5 - 8 p. m. Saturday and one half hour prior to the service at Chapel Hill on Sunday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on May 1, 2019
