Frank Earl Woltz III, 71, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. He was born December 25, 1948, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Frank E. Woltz, Jr. and Jean Marie Lawrence Woltz. He is survived by a sister, Lois (Doug) Clark of Wapakoneta, Ohio; a niece, Holly (Todd) Phillips of Wapakoneta; a nephew, Douglas Clark, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; a great-niece; three great-nephews; and six cousins.Earl received a BS, MS, and PhD degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also earned a Master in Business Administration with High Distinction from Harvard Graduate School of Business and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. He won numerous awards recognizing his many accomplishments.Earl worked as a Chemical Engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Merix Corporation in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company in Wilmington, Delaware.Earl grew up in southern Ohio and traveled extensively. He enjoyed meeting people, sports, and playing bridge and games.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County. Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.