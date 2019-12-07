Home

Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Franklin Dee Cantrell Obituary
Franklin Dee Cantrell, 80, of Beaver, Ohio, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born June 15, 1939, in Lacy, Kentucky, son of the late Lonzie and Virgie Penley Cantrell.
On May 7, 1966, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Conley Cantrell who preceded him in death on October 15, 2018. Surviving are eight children, Danny Conley and wife Pam of Waverly, Ohio, Mary Jones and husband Zandel of Piketon, Lonzie Cantrell and wife Kathy of Portsmouth, Ohio, Virgie Borders and husband Edward of Piketon, William Cantrell of Beaver, Woodrow Cantrell and Julie of Beaver, Ohio, Lloyd Cantrell and wife Dawna of Otway, Ohio, and Christina Marie Cantrell of Beaver; sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and four sisters, Hulda Salyers, Ruth Crace, Mary Tackett and Margaret Ward. In addition to his parents and wife, Dee was preceded in death by fourteen brothers and sisters, Mandie Meade, Anna Cantrell, Betty Meade, Fannie Lemaster, Stella Cantrell, Thelma Penley, Addie Cantrell, Raymond Cantrell, Paul Cantrell, John Cantrell, Joe Cantrell, Lonnie Cantrell, Wonnie Cantrell and Sherman Cantrell.
Dee was a farmer and a former pastor of Buck Hollow Church.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Bro. Boe Tackett, Bro. William Conley and Bro. Lloyd Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 11, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -