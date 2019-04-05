Franklin Delano Colegrove, 85, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born November 13, 1933, in Tram, Kentucky, to the late Ralph Lester and Dorotha Bayes Colegrove.

On April 30, 1996, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Colegrove who survives. Also surviving are four children, Mark Colegrove of Chillicothe, Barry Colegrove and wife Becky of Chillicothe, Steve Colegrove and wife Jessica of Waverly, and Valerie Colegrove and husband Bruce Lane of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five siblings, Lois (Alan) Baughn, Darrell (Gail) Colegrove, Zuella Cooper, Jerry (Bronda) Colegrove and Edmund (Cheryl) Colegrove; three grandchildren, Brody (Dakoda) Colegrove, Bryce (Rosemary) Colegrove and Braden Colegrove; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Malachi Colegrove; a step-daughter, Linda Metzler of Circleville; step grandson, Thomas Cline, and step-greatgrandchildren, Tearin and Xydn Cline. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five sisters, Josephine Layne, Imogene Smith, Della Hayden, Katherine Robertson, and Francis Perone; and a brother, Ralph Lester Colegrove, Jr.

Frank was a 1954 graduate of Waverly High School. He was a machinist working at Mead Paper for 42 years, and he attended Smith Chapel Church in Latham.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Terry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 8th and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 7, 2019