Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Thacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Joe Thacker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Joe Thacker Obituary
Freddie Joe Thacker, 76, of North Beach Road, Hillsboro, Ohio, passed Monday, February 03, 2020 in Highland District Hospital, Hillsboro.
Fred was born June 9, 1943 in Landis, Arkansas, the son of the late Ervin Thacker and Cleo Morrison. On November 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to Dreama Joyce (Stepp) Thacker who preceded him in death April 3, 2016.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Thacker of Orlando, Florida, two grandsons, Jacob and Jaron, one son, Michael Thacker and wife Stacey also of Orlando, Florida, four granddaughters, Emma, Abigail, Caroline and Alison and two brothers, Jimmy David Thacker and Ronnie Dale Thacker, both deceased.
Fred was loved and cared for by many friends and extended family. Our family wishes to honor Liudmila "Mila" Maksakova, Phil, Ronna and Kaylee Achor, and Donnie and Tammy Fuchs for their unwavering support.
Fred was a retired from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Waverly Post Office. He was the officer in charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -