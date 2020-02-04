|
Freddie Joe Thacker, 76, of North Beach Road, Hillsboro, Ohio, passed Monday, February 03, 2020 in Highland District Hospital, Hillsboro.
Fred was born June 9, 1943 in Landis, Arkansas, the son of the late Ervin Thacker and Cleo Morrison. On November 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to Dreama Joyce (Stepp) Thacker who preceded him in death April 3, 2016.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Thacker of Orlando, Florida, two grandsons, Jacob and Jaron, one son, Michael Thacker and wife Stacey also of Orlando, Florida, four granddaughters, Emma, Abigail, Caroline and Alison and two brothers, Jimmy David Thacker and Ronnie Dale Thacker, both deceased.
Fred was loved and cared for by many friends and extended family. Our family wishes to honor Liudmila "Mila" Maksakova, Phil, Ronna and Kaylee Achor, and Donnie and Tammy Fuchs for their unwavering support.
Fred was a retired from U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Waverly Post Office. He was the officer in charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 5, 2020