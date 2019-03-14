Home

MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
Gary Michael "Mike" Crace

Gary Michael "Mike" Crace Obituary
Gary Michael "Mike" Crace, age 55, of Cumming, GA, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mike, as his family and friends called him, was born on October 31, 1963, in Ohio. He was an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Mike is survived by his son Zachary Crace and step daughter Shelby (Mark) Dodd, both of Cumming, GA. His father and mother Gary and Connie Crace of The Villages, FL; siblings; Kyle (Lauren) Crace of Cumming, GA; Stacia (Jason) Rockfield of Orlando, FL, nephew; Caden Crace of Cumming, GA; along with many other loving relatives.
Visitation was held in the McDonald and Son Chapel on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 3-5 pm.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 17, 2019
