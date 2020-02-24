|
|
George W Rowe, 79, of Parma Heights, Ohio, went to be with our Lord Monday February 24, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with his children present.
He was born June 23, 1940, in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of the late Aaron and Rose Rowe. Preceded in Death by his loving wife of 50 years, Frances E. Rowe, and grandson Elijah T. Brownfield. He is survived by his children, Terri D. (Randy) McKenzie, George M. (Jamie) Rowe, Pamala D. (Steve) Kelly, Sandra J. (Tsegaye) Petros and Kelli F. (Lonny) Nicoll; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. George loved his family and the Lord above all.
Funeral services will be held at Williams Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1100 Williams Road Columbus, Ohio 43207 on Saturday, February 29 at 3pm with Elder Emerson Montgomery officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020