Gerald Ray Towler
Gerald Ray Towler, 86, passed from this life on August 21, 2020, at his home in Waverly, Ohio. He had battled pancreatic cancer for 8 months with his four faithful sons holding vigil at his side. Jerry was born August 8, 1934, to Raymond and Edith Towler in Manchester, Ohio. On May 16, 1954, he married Lois Ann Scott and moved to Waverly to begin a family and career. He began his career as a draftsman for the Goodyear Atomic Corp in Piketon, Ohio, and retired 44 years later as an engineer.
Jerry was a committed husband and father, ever-present at his sons' school activities, sporting events, and life moments. He selflessly served as baseball coach, school board member, boy scout leader, headed civic projects and supported numerous charitable organizations. He was a man of great Christian faith demonstrated by his loving gentle spirit. He ended each day in God's Word and prayer, was a passionate Sunday School teacher and served his Lord in various leadership positions. He had a servant's heart whether it be communion or pancakes.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lois, his parents and his devoted sister, Laura "Peg" Chandler. Surviving are his four sons, Brian A (Judy) Towler of Chillicothe, Ohio, Craig S (Susan) Towler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Gary R. (Penny) Towler of Waverly, Ohio, and John D. (Nissa) Towler of Gahanna, Ohio. Jerry adored his seven granddaughters and two grandsons and seven great-granddaughters and two great grandsons. Also surviving is a special friend, Bonnie Rhoads, with whom he shared many meals and great times at the country music jamborees.
A special expression of gratitude is extended to the professional and caring staffs of NCR Hospice and PCM Home Care for their kindness and comfort during our father's last days. In light of COVID-19 no public visitation will be observed. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, with Pastor Dan Evory officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gerald's honor to the Grace United Methodist Church, 104 S. High Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Aug. 24 to Sep. 3, 2020.
August 24, 2020
May God comfort you during this difficult time. Jerry was a stand-up guy and a good Christian man. So sorry for your loss.
Debbie Barch
Friend
August 23, 2020
Worked with Jerry at Goodyear Atomic in the Instrument Engineering Dept. Great guy and hard worker. May he Rest in Peace.
Dave Stitt
Coworker
