Geraldine P. James, 78, of Prosperity Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 10:45 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.
Geraldine was born February 7, 1942, in Frakes, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Powers and Viola (Lamdin) Freed. On April 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Estel James, who survives.
Also surviving is a son, Mark E. James and partner Terry, five sisters, Bobby Jean Uhrig, Ann Lemaster, Sue Hamlin, Larreta (Wayne) Thomas and Deborah Frost, four brothers, Curley Powers and wife Regina, Rev. Jerry Powers and wife Beverly, Garrett Powers and wife Becky, and James Powers and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Powers.
Geraldine was a member of Nipgen United Methodist Church, a retired manager and clerk.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Evergreen Union Cemetery with Pastors Jeff Rhoads and Hayden Davis officiating.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 15, 2020