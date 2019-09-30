|
|
Gilbert Daniel Willis, Jr., 81, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born September 21, 1938, in Shawneetown, Illinois, to the late Gilbert Willis and Florence Wenzel Willis. On January 17, 1958, he was united in marriage to Loretta Klinker Willis who preceded him in death on February 24, 2010. He is survived by two sons, Gilbert (Teanna) Willis III of Waverly and Michael Shawn (Rachel) Willis of Chillicothe; a daughter, Julie Ann Willis Weppler of Gahanna, Ohio; three sisters, Carolyn J Rose, Joann (Dave) Howard and Betty S. Watkins; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Gil proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He was also a retired business owner as a pipe fitter and carpenter.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, with Father David Young, Celebrant. Military graveside honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #142.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 2, 2019