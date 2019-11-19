|
Gladys (Balzer) Chandler, age 101 years, formerly of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1918, at Beaver, Ohio, the oldest child of Peter Jr. and Mabel (Halterman) Balzer. Also preceding her in death were brothers Robert, William, and Warren and sister Mary Balzer. She is survived by daughters Angeline Cameron and Edna Chandler and son Ralph Chandler, as well as three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, sister Ruth Garthee and brother Philip (Doris) Balzer.
She was a graduate of Ohio University and a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She was an elementary educator, having spent the majority of her career in the Coalton and Wellston School systems. Helping her students learn was the great joy of her life. She was a long-time member of Christ Methodist Church, Jackson, which was a great source of comfort and support for her. She was also a member of the Book Review Club of Jackson, a member of the Franklin Valley Quilters, and a member of the Retired Teachers Association.
In lieu of flowers it was her request that contributions be made to the Jackson County Chapter of Ohio Retired Teachers Association (JCCORTA) Scholarship Fund, c/o D. Blankenship, 318 Pleasant Grove Rd., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
Viewing will be 3-5:00 P.M. Sunday November 24, 2019, with the funeral service 10:00 A.M. Monday November 25, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home, Beaver, the Reverend Janie Karl of Christ United Methodist Church, Jackson, officiating. Burial to follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery.
