Glen Morris
Glen Morris, 65, of Wynn Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 3:13 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.
Glen was born on April 20, 1955, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Walter Morris and Marjorie (Davis) Morris. He was united in marriage to Anita (Litteral) Morris, who survives.
Also surviving are his son, Aaron Morris and fiancÃ© Jessica Osborn, daughter, Ashley Morris, grandchildren, Gavin Morris, Britney Tiller, and Abigail Tiller, and siblings, Walter Morris, Dorothy Webb and husband Buck, and Patty Preston.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home in Piketon, Ohio, with Rev. Chad Lykins. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Piketon, Ohio, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com



Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
