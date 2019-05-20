Glen Ray Galloway, 90, of Barker Lane, Waverly, Ohio, died approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, 18 May 2019, in Ross County, Ohio, as a result of an airplane accident.

He was born 7 September 1928 in Huntington, West Virginia, the son of the late Norman Ray Galloway and Corinne (Mays) Galloway. On 19 October 1950 Glen was united in marriage to Dorothy (Bess) Galloway who preceded him in death on 19 January 1968. He then was united in marriage to Mary Ethel (Hall) Perry Galloway on 1 May 1969 who also preceded him in death on 7 Jan 2018.

Surviving are a son, Glenn Erwin Galloway and wife Claudia of Gainesville, Florida, daughters, Vickie Himmelman and husband John of Columbus, Ohio, Laura Bennett and husband Tom of Athens, Ohio, and Debbie Niese and husband Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio, grandchildren, Sean Himmelman, Joe Himmelman and wife Jenna Johnson and David Himmelman and wife Sierra, Natalie Bennett, Jessica Galloway, Michelle Niese and husband Kevin Kamonseki and Matthew Niese and wife Ashley, four great grandchildren and a special Friend, Helen Murray.

Glen was a Veteran of WW II, U.S. Army, was a Lieutenant of the U.S. Navy Reserves, member of American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, former member of the Civil Air Patrol, avid pilot and a graduate of Marshall University. After 30+ years, Glen retired from a rewarding career with Merck, Sharp and Dohme.

Family members feel very blessed to have had Glen for so many years, while he enjoyed a meaningful life. His enthusiasm and zest for life were infectious. He will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p. m. Thursday, 23 May 2019 at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Doug Campbell, officiating.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.

