Harold (Hal) LaParl passed from this life into the next on March 27, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. Hal was born in Spencer, WV in 1926. He is predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou Dean LaParl who died in 2017.
Hal loved creating stained glass treasures (which he did until the time of his death) and spending time on the water fishing for crappie. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Army Air Corp in Panama. He was raised in West Virginia and Michigan, graduated from Lansing East High School, received his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston WV (now Charleston University) and Masters of Divinity from The Wesley Theological Seminary of The Methodist Church in Washington, DC. Hal served as a circuit minister for the West Virginia Methodist Churches during the early part of his career. In Huntington, WV, he later served as minister of Riverview Methodist Church (now Harmony United Methodist Church) Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, and Dillon Chapel in Melissa, WV. He ended his career in chaplaincy, serving Huntington State Hospital, Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, WV and Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. In retirement, he volunteered as Chair of the Bristol Village Executive Council in the Waverly, OH retirement village where he lived with his wife Betty for 25 years. He moved to Bradenton, FL in 2018.
He is survived by his daughter Sherrie Ann Childers of Barboursville, WV, daughter Terrie Lynn Kirwan (Thomas Kirwan) of Huntington, WV and son Gary Allen LaParl (Craig Collemer) of Bradenton, FL and four grandchildren: Tara Childers Hammer of Hickory, NC, Michael Todd Childers of Bradenton, FL, Thomas Aaron Kirwan of Morgantown, WV and Lori Childers Godfrey of Huntington, WV, five great-grandchildren and 2 1/2 great-great grandchildren. He is also predeceased by his son-in-law Danny Michael Childers.
There are no plans for a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 1, 2020