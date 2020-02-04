|
|
On February 4th, 2020, Harold "Burt" Rigsby passed at his residence after an extended illness, leaving behind his wife Betty of 59 years and their three daughters, Jeannie (Blaine) Ross, Shelly (Pat) Ross, and Nettie (Steve) Lute. He had seven grandchildren who he loved dearly and spoke of daily, twenty great-grandchildren who loved their "Papaw". He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Vennie Rigsby. Also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and William Rigsby and four sisters, Thelma Tackett, Eva Wilson, Joy Carter, and Darlene Carter. He is survived by his brothers Delbert and John Rigsby and sister Emmarie Arrowood.
Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. on Thursday February 6th and funeral services 1:00 P.M. on Friday February 7th at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Elder Danny Wooten officiating. Burial will follow at the Ross Family Cemetery.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 5, 2020