Harvey L. McAllister, 80, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away peacefully with family at his side at 7:45am at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.

Harvey was born on December 15, 1938, in Charleston, WV, to Christopher and Annabelle McAllister. On September 7, 1959, he married Joan Stinson, who together enjoyed over 54 years of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter, Anne (Victor) Smith of Chillicothe; son Bryan McAllister of Bainbridge; daughter-in-law, Kathy McAllister of Chillicothe; grandchildren Leslie (Michael) Tackett of Waverly, Katlyn Montgomery, JD McAllister, and Bradley McAllister, all of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren: Carleigh and Madalynn Tackett, Rynnlee and Kaissin Grogg, Kathryn McAllister, Carli McAllister, and Mia Pittinger; brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Susie McAllister, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friends Dan and Cheryl Toth, Jeff and Paulette Gerz, Maggie Herlensky, and his Florida friends, Duncan and Annette Pitts, and Brian and Jo Dyson.

He was preceded by his wife of 54 years Joan McAllister; his mother and father; his brother John McAllister; Robert and Monica (McAllister) Gavrill.

He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1956 and attended Miami University. He also served our country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of the Elks, Ducks Unlimited, Ross County Auto Dealers Association, and Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce.

He owned and operated McAllister Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cadillac, a highly successful, second-generation dealership for over 70 years, where he worked with his wife and children. He kept a long tradition of treating his employees and customers like family. He enjoyed making commercials with his granddaughters, Leslie and Katlyn, and was known as "Peepaw" to many. McAllister Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cadillac contributed to the Ross County Community for many years and was a supporter of the Ross County Fair.

He leaves a legacy of being a loving father, giving grandfather, doting husband, and a supportive brother. He loved spending time with his family but found extra joy in watching his great-grandchildren playing together. For the past 30+ years he enjoyed Tuesday lunches, with Brother Pat and Brother John. He loved to play golf, fishing, visiting Florida for the winter, sitting in the sun to read, an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was a trivia lover and had a great memory with an abundance of knowledge. He always had a sense of humor, along with a memorable and infectious smile.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and aides at National Church Residencies along with a special nurse, Angie Smith (Adena Medical Center Chillicothe).

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, June 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rev. Lawrence Hummer, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7pm at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be held at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary