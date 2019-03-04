Hazel Weaver Bay passed away March 2, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born to the late Cecil and Nancy (Shonkwiler) Weaver on September 10, 1944. She married Nicolaas Bay on December 28, 1985, who survives.

Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Joyce Roberts and Jean (Ish) Ward, both of Waverly, Ohio, a brother, Howard Weaver, two nieces, Gloria Smith (Richard) of Beaver, Ohio, and Janet Young (Dave) of Waverly, Ohio, four nephews, Peanut Bliss (Erica) and Jim Siders, both of Waverly, Ohio, and Tim Weaver and Rick Weaver, both of Louisville, Kentucky, one sister-in-law, Alberta Weaver of Louisville, Kentucky, a very special friend, Sharry Burk of Piqua, Ohio, many great nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews, one great-great-great niece, and a special cousin of Springfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Weaver (Betty) and Paul "Pete" Weaver, one sister, Mary Siders, four nephews, Paul and Butch Bliss and David and Joe Siders, and three nieces, Cheryl Bliss Sexton, Lynn Weaver Bell, and Jodi Siders.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday March 6, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8:00 P.M. Tuesday March 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

www.coxburkittfh.com Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary