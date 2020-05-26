Helen Canter Clark, 83, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. She was born March 2, 1937, in Blackfork, Ohio, daughter of the late Jubal and Dora Smith Canter. On March 13, 1954, Helen was united in marriage to Walter Thomas Clark who survives. Also surviving are son, Rick T. Clark and daughters, Angie (John Hall) Shanks and Brenda Clark, all of Waverly; grandchildren, J. D. (Jenny) Shanks, Tommy Clark, Keri (Jason) Dunn, Sara Beth Shanks and Baylee (Alex Brown) DePugh; great grandchildren, Grady and Griffin Dunn and Cameron Clark; sister, Janet (Jimmy) Johnson; brother-in-law, John Clark; sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Barkhurst and Carolyn Dempsey; and special niece, Carla Akers. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Canter, Marilyn Canter, Agnes "Kate" Evans and Thelma Oiler; brothers, Charles Canter, Jube Canter and Wayne Canter; nieces, Annie Gray and Chris Leach; nephew, Dean Canter; brother-in-law, Bill Clark, and sister-in-law, Kay Clark.Helen retired as co-manager from Canteen Corporation at USEC and a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union.Helen was a dedicated loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.Helen's #1 passion was cooking. She looked forward to family dinners every Sunday and perfected everyone's favorite dish.She loved the Lord and thanked Him daily.Tom and Helen were avid adventurers beginning in 1956 leaving Ohio they loaded up all belongings and two babies in a 1950 Ford and headed west to Sunny California. After returning to Ohio years later with three children their love for traveling had begun. Crossing the United States many times from Florida to California. They celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary in Puerto Vallarta, ventured a family cruise to Cozumel and countless special trips with the grandchildren.Helen will leave a void in the hearts of her family, friends and neighbors of which she truly loved.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.