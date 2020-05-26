Helen Canter Clark
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Canter Clark, 83, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. She was born March 2, 1937, in Blackfork, Ohio, daughter of the late Jubal and Dora Smith Canter. On March 13, 1954, Helen was united in marriage to Walter Thomas Clark who survives. Also surviving are son, Rick T. Clark and daughters, Angie (John Hall) Shanks and Brenda Clark, all of Waverly; grandchildren, J. D. (Jenny) Shanks, Tommy Clark, Keri (Jason) Dunn, Sara Beth Shanks and Baylee (Alex Brown) DePugh; great grandchildren, Grady and Griffin Dunn and Cameron Clark; sister, Janet (Jimmy) Johnson; brother-in-law, John Clark; sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Barkhurst and Carolyn Dempsey; and special niece, Carla Akers. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Canter, Marilyn Canter, Agnes "Kate" Evans and Thelma Oiler; brothers, Charles Canter, Jube Canter and Wayne Canter; nieces, Annie Gray and Chris Leach; nephew, Dean Canter; brother-in-law, Bill Clark, and sister-in-law, Kay Clark.
Helen retired as co-manager from Canteen Corporation at USEC and a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Helen was a dedicated loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Helen's #1 passion was cooking. She looked forward to family dinners every Sunday and perfected everyone's favorite dish.
She loved the Lord and thanked Him daily.
Tom and Helen were avid adventurers beginning in 1956 leaving Ohio they loaded up all belongings and two babies in a 1950 Ford and headed west to Sunny California. After returning to Ohio years later with three children their love for traveling had begun. Crossing the United States many times from Florida to California. They celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary in Puerto Vallarta, ventured a family cruise to Cozumel and countless special trips with the grandchildren.
Helen will leave a void in the hearts of her family, friends and neighbors of which she truly loved.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Bridge Street in Waverly. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from May 26 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Burial
Evergreen Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved