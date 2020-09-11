1/1
Henry Atkinson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Pembroke Atkinson, 84, of Seldom Scene Lane, Waverly, Ohio, passed 12:21 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home.
Henry was born March 7, 1936, in Greenville, Kentucky, the son of the late Bob Garnet Atkinson and Katiebel (Earle) Atkinson. On September 12, 1955, he was united in marriage to Ellen Marie (White) Atkinson, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Deven Dean (Doris) Atkinson of Waverly, daughter, Darlett Kay (Ernie) Sowers of Antioch, Tennessee, grandchildren, Esther Ruth (Kyle) Cancasci, Ernest Seth (Roxi) Sowers, Timothy Joshua Sowers, Justin Anthony (Alex Johns) Atkinson, Christopher Deven (Pam) Atkinson, Derek Michael (Bri) Atkinson, and Trish (Richard) Perkins, great-grandchildren, Luna, Sean, Alex, Owen, Des, Carsie, and Gabe, two brothers, Lloyd (Kim) Atkinson, and Richard (Daphane) Atkinson, five sisters, Garnetta White, Rowena Cain, Perdita Andrews, Rebecca Lamb, and Karen Tarr, and also a plethora of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lloyd V. Atkinson.
Henry was a Deacon of Waverly Baptist Temple. He was a retired meat cutter for more than 20 years, Waverly City Schools bus driver and member of Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was a farmer out standing in his field.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Rick Goodman officiating. Private Graveside service will follow in Seldom Scene Cemetery on Seldom Scene Lane, Waverly.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
The family requests all attendees properly wear masks.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Sep. 11 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
Seldom Scene Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved