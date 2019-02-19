Henry Lee Parsons, 89, was born November 14, 1929, to the late Vernon and Hattie Kennedy Parsons in Harlan, KY. He passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was a Christian and attended church in Jackson, Ohio.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and two sons, Gary Lee and Richard Glynn, brothers Kenneth and Bob Parsons, two sisters June Skinner and Nell Justice. He is survived by daughter Diana Austin, and grandchildren Jason Cisco, Nicole Cisco, Michelle Cisco, Brandy Spaulding, Jessica Stoneking, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition, he is survived by brother Howard Parsons, Jasper, Alabama, sister Sina Balltrip, Lexington, Kentucky, and a host of nieces and nephews and his dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Hines officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 am until the time of service. Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary