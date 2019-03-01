Henry "Hank" Taylor, 85, of Arlington Avenue, Waverly, Ohio, passed away March 1, 2019, at his home. He was born November 23, 1933, in Martin County, Kentucky, son of the late Dennis Taylor and Lassie Dawson Taylor. On February 25, 1953, he was united in marriage to Virginia Wooten Taylor who preceded him in death on July 8, 2008.

Surviving are three sons, Richard Lee Taylor and wife Janie of Waverly, Henry Taylor, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Waverly, and Bryan Taylor and wife Sue of West Union, Ohio; two daughters, Linda Sue Roberts and husband Ray of Baldwyn, Mississippi, and Anna Carcutt and husband John of Mansfield, Ohio; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Ray, Dan and Ben Taylor, and two sisters, Ruth Ramey and Doris Calhoun. In addition to his parents and wife, Hank was also preceded in death by three brothers, Dennis, Jimmie and Paul Taylor.

Hank was retired from Brown Corporation as a tool and die maker.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home with Earl White officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road, Waverly. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

