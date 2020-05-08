Dr. Henry Howard Thomas, 80, formerly of Fourth Street, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Traditions at Bristol Village.Henry was born November 8, 1939, in Cortland, NY, the son of the late Henry Howard Thomas and Henrietta (Kline) Thomas. On June 9, 1962, Henry was united in marriage to Sandra (Springer) Thomas who preceded him in death May 12, 1996. Surviving is his wife Susan (Speraw) Thomas, who was united in marriage to Henry on October 9, 1998.Also surviving are a son Scott (Arlene) Thomas, grandchild, Emily (Brian) Disney, great-grandchildren, Charles, Ella and Henry; grandchild, Drew (Nikki) Thomas, great-grandchildren, James, Jake and Jonathon; grandchild, Hannah (Zachary) Lewis, great-grandson, Landon; a son, the late James R "Truck" Thomas, grandchildren, Meghan Thomas, Allyson Thomas and James (Chelsey Lucas) Thomas, great-grandchildren, Ava and Amelia Thomas; sister, Johann (Tom) Allen, and two nieces, Carrie (Frank) Miceli and Melodie Vandenburg.He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, son, and a brother, Jim Dale Thomas.As a teenager Henry was the grand champion showman for dairy cattle at the 1952 New York State Fair. While at a dairy show in Toronto he contracted polio. During his stay in a sanitarium juvenile ward, he became active in the facility's Boy Scouts program which inspired his lifelong dedication to service. He was a member of the Cortland Chapter Order of DeMolay as well as being president of his 1958 Homer NY High School graduating class. He enrolled in Syracuse University and earned metallurgical engineering bachelor's degree Cum Laude. He continued his education and received his PhD in solid state science and technology from Syracuse University in 1968, and was a member of Tau Beta Pi. Henry was recruited by Goodyear and began his career at the uranium enrichment plant in Piketon, Ohio, working in the lab and becoming the lab director. After completing a 30-year career he continued contract work as the Classification Officer until 2014.Henry was a member of the Chief Logan Council, Boy Scouts for 20 years and volunteered with Troop 76 in Waverly. He was a past president of the Waverly Jaycees. He was very supportive of the little league baseball program sponsored by the Jaycees and was chairman of the program and also coached. In 1978, Henry was awarded the local Goodyear Atomic Spirit Award, the divisional Goodyear Atomic Spirit Award, and the Goodyear Tire Worldwide Spirit award for his contributions to community service. He was also a chairman of the Pike County Regional Planning Commission and a member of the Ohio Historical Society. As a member of the Waverly Planning Commission for many years he chaired the local Design Review Board to identify historic properties for the Ohio Historical Society's Preservation office survey which established the historic canal district in Waverly. He was committed to public service and state and local government. He was the congressional district campaign manager for Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Henry was a board member of the Pike County United Fund and the Pike County Medical Center. Henry and his wife Sandy helped organize local medical and health departments for a county-wide Rubella Immunization program not previously available. He spearheaded a drive by the Waverly Jaycees which raised local funds to make a kidney transplant possible for a local boy.Henry's hobbies included years of genealogical and historical research. He made two authentic Kentucky longrifle muzzle loaders. He tanned leather and made Native American leather clothing for his grandchildren, and he was a beekeeper. Henry's most important hobby was his lifelong enthusiasm of encouraging his children, grandchildren, and others to pursue their love of learning with not only his time and knowledge, but also his financial support. As in his own life, he believed nothing should detract anyone from experiencing the fullness of life.Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor David Burris, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.