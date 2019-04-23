Hester Lucille Simmons Cosby, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 24, 2018, at the Heartland of Chillicothe Nursing Home after a short period of illness.

She was born on December 22, 1929, to the late Anderson and Ocie (Harris) Simmons in Beaver, Ohio. She was the youngest of eight children. Hester was a graduate of Waverly High School and a member of the United Community Baptist Church, Limerick Rd., Jackson County.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Douglas (Pete) Cosby; three sons: Roger (Martha) Cosby, Rusty (Maria) Cosby and Bo (Monalee) Cosby. She was blessed with 4 grandchildren: Robert (Katessa) Cosby; Jaclyn (Lance) Cosby and Melanie (Cardell) Chambers; and Jalyn Cosby. She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren: Anitra, Alana & Brianna Causey; Kalis Cosby; Shai Chambers and Isaiah Cosby. Hester was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and one grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jorge Anido officiating. Burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home.