Jack D. Harbert, age 87, died March 28, 2019, at home after a battle with cancer. Jack was born June 16, 1931, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Winfield and Cecil Harbert.

Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda (Mathews), sons, Roger (Missy) Harbert of Batavia, Ohio, Darren (Amy) Harbert of Kettering, Ohio, granddaughter, Kelsey Harbert of Cincinnati, Ohio, and brother, Bill Harbert of Westerville, Ohio. Jack attended high school at Gauley Bridge, West Virginia; while in high school he became a member of Company A, 150th Infantry of the WV National Guard, stationed in Montgomery, West Virginia. Jack transferred to the U.S. Air Force on December 22, 1950, serving in the Korean War with the 483rd Troop Carrier Group, 815 Troop Carrier Squadron.

After the Korean War and during the Cold War period, Jack went to work at the U.S. Uranium enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio. He worked as a Chemical Operator, Mobile equipment instructor, plant fire department Captain, and was a state certified fire service instructor, retiring in 1994.

Public service was an important part of his life. He joined the Waverly Fire Department, reaching the rank of assistant fire chief and training officer. Jack became certified as an EMT-A with Squad 2 of the Pike County Emergency Medical Service. He was active in youth groups as the leader of Explorer Post 76 of the Boy Scouts of America. He participated in the local Little League baseball program as a coach and umpire.

Jack was an active member of the Waverly First Baptist Church and his many interests include playing fast-pitch soft ball, bowling, and especially fishing. Jack was an honor guard member of the American Legion Post 142. He was a member of a local bass fishing club, made many Canada fishing trips, and yearly Walleye trips to Lake Erie with his fishing buddies. Jack's greatest joy was always his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Waverly and American Legion Post 142 Honor Guard.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Evergreen Union Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Josh Remy officiating. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.

