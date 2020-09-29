Jacqueline Louise O'Grady, 96, of Cherry Street, Waverly, Ohio, previously of Columbus, Ohio, passed 12:05 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Traditions at Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.Jacqueline was born January 14, 1924 in Wellsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Arbaugh and Faye Reona (Bell) Sterzik. On May 6, 1946, she was united in marriage to James C. O'Grady, who preceded her in death on April 19, 1988.Surviving are two daughters, Patricia L. Schmitt of Waverly and Susan L. (Wayne) Clark of Millsboro, Delaware, son, Stephen M. (Chris) O'Grady of Parrish, Florida, six grandchildren, Kimberly (Trevor) Roe of Waverly, J. P. (Maran) Schmitt of Waverly, Nathan W. (Erica) Kuhn of Pataskala, Ohio, Jacob (Tiffany Webb) Kuhn of Columbus, Ohio, Stephen J. (Stephanie) O'Grady of Sarasota, Florida, and Mark (Robyn) O'Grady of Lakeland, Florida, and five great-grandchildren, Elin Roe, Greta Roe, Oliver Schmitt, Ruby Schmitt, and Matthew O'Grady.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, John K. Schmitt.Jacqueline was a graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Canton, Ohio. She was a member of Eastern Star Wahneta Chapter #235, Reynoldsburg, Ohio and attended Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly.Private graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Burial will follow Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospice nurses at Traditions at Bristol Village.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Waverly, Ohio.