James Allen Murray

James Allen Murray Obituary
James Allen Murray, 69, of E. Main Street, Jackson, Ohio, passed 6:09 a.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born June 30, 1950, in Waverly, Ohio, the son of the late James Raney Murray and Ruth Ellen (Shepherd) Murray.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan (Josh) Kuechenberg, two granddaughters, Eliza Michelle Kuechenberg and Marianne Elise Kuechenberg, sister, Linda Pearson, and lifelong friend, Gary Hicks.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
He was an apartment manager.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 1, 2020
