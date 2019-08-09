Home

POWERED BY

Services
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
Resources
More Obituaries for James Oyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James August "Odie" Oyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James August "Odie" Oyer Obituary
James August "Odie" Oyer, 59, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe surrounded by family and close friends. He was born May 27, 1960, in Waverly, Ohio, son of Jean Avanelle (Bauer) Oyer of Waverly and the late August William Oyer. Surviving are a daughter, Loren Oyer of Waverly; grandson, Tru Brigner; two brothers, John Oyer and wife Mary of Columbus, Ohio, and Mike Oyer and wife Emily of Williamsport, Ohio; a sister, Susie Murphy and husband Rob of Tallahassee, Florida; the mother of his daughter, Kim Carson, and several nieces, nephews and close friends, Kelly and Kristin Newton and Lowell Stanley.
Jim was most recently the caretaker of his mother. He was an avid farmer and gardener, an arborist and an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Jim loved people and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
Download Now