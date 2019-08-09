|
|
James August "Odie" Oyer, 59, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe surrounded by family and close friends. He was born May 27, 1960, in Waverly, Ohio, son of Jean Avanelle (Bauer) Oyer of Waverly and the late August William Oyer. Surviving are a daughter, Loren Oyer of Waverly; grandson, Tru Brigner; two brothers, John Oyer and wife Mary of Columbus, Ohio, and Mike Oyer and wife Emily of Williamsport, Ohio; a sister, Susie Murphy and husband Rob of Tallahassee, Florida; the mother of his daughter, Kim Carson, and several nieces, nephews and close friends, Kelly and Kristin Newton and Lowell Stanley.
Jim was most recently the caretaker of his mother. He was an avid farmer and gardener, an arborist and an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Jim loved people and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 11, 2019