James E. Ward, 83, of Pleasant Hill Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 8:03 a.m. Saturday, 10 October 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe, Chillicothe, Ohio.James was born 31 August 1937 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of Foster Ward, and Olive Marie Ward. On 31 July 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary E. Ward, who preceded him in death.Surviving are his children, Brian (Rene) Ward of Winnemucca, Nevada; Darren Ward of Chillicothe, Ohio; Peggy (Mike) Phillips of Chillicothe, Ohio; Jennifer (Joe) Harris of Lancaster, Ohio; Katie (James) Adkins of Wellston, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Ariane (Jeff) Fisher, Brandyn (Shaina) Ward, Torsten (Yasamin) Ward, Justin (Brooklyn) Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Wyatt Ward, Brianna (Alejandro) Gutierrez, Elizabeth Breitenbach, Tyler Henderson, several great-grandchildren, three brothers, Henry (Mary) Ward, L.T. Ward and Walter Ward, and three sisters, Virgie McCarty, Jane Ward, and Ann Swafford.His parents, two sisters, and four brothers preceded James in death.James was a member of Big Run United Baptist Church and spent his free time woodworking, working on small engines, and enjoying his grandchildren.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Elders Garret "Skip" Stewart, Marvin Carver and Kelly Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home.