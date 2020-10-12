1/1
James E. Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Ward, 83, of Pleasant Hill Road, Waverly, Ohio, died 8:03 a.m. Saturday, 10 October 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe, Chillicothe, Ohio.
James was born 31 August 1937 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of Foster Ward, and Olive Marie Ward. On 31 July 1959, he was united in marriage to Mary E. Ward, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Brian (Rene) Ward of Winnemucca, Nevada; Darren Ward of Chillicothe, Ohio; Peggy (Mike) Phillips of Chillicothe, Ohio; Jennifer (Joe) Harris of Lancaster, Ohio; Katie (James) Adkins of Wellston, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Ariane (Jeff) Fisher, Brandyn (Shaina) Ward, Torsten (Yasamin) Ward, Justin (Brooklyn) Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Wyatt Ward, Brianna (Alejandro) Gutierrez, Elizabeth Breitenbach, Tyler Henderson, several great-grandchildren, three brothers, Henry (Mary) Ward, L.T. Ward and Walter Ward, and three sisters, Virgie McCarty, Jane Ward, and Ann Swafford.
His parents, two sisters, and four brothers preceded James in death.
James was a member of Big Run United Baptist Church and spent his free time woodworking, working on small engines, and enjoying his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, with Elders Garret "Skip" Stewart, Marvin Carver and Kelly Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved