Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
James Edward "Jimmy" Burton

James Edward "Jimmy" Burton Obituary
James "Jimmy" Edward Burton, 79, of Grayson, Kentucky, passed away February 21, 2020, in his home. He was born December 28, 1940, in Newfoundland, Kentucky.
Jim was a beloved friend, brother, and father. He was always quick to share a story from his glory days, grinning ear to ear as he spread joy and laughter with friends and family. He loved a good cup of coffee, fried "taters," and beans and cornbread. He could bite into an onion like an apple, smirking as onlookers grimaced.
Jim is preceded in death by his father Clyde Burton, mother Maxine Miles, stepfather William Miles, brother Garry Miles, and ex-wife Vivian Burton.
He is survived by: brothers Larry Miles, Ronnie (Penny) Miles, and Billy (Betty) Miles; sisters Carlann (Chuck) Dotson, Rosemary Shanton, and Sheila Robertson; children Yvonne Tackett and husband Russell, James Burton and wife Vonda, Billy Burton and wife Jill; grandchildren Kelly Grooms, Brittany Bakenhaster, Kayla Chu, Brianna Burton, Austen Burton, Krispen Burton, Blaze Burton, and Autumn Burton; great-grandchildren Karleigh and Emilee Bakenhaster, and Arabella and Briella Chu.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jason Boothe officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Friends may call or visit at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly Wednesday, February 26 from 11am to 1pm. Friends and family are encouraged to please make donations to Boyer for Jim's service in lieu of sending flowers, gifts, etc.
Jim will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Feb. 26, 2020
