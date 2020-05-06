James Edward Mullins, 58, of Toad Hollow Road, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:50 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.James was born March 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Mullins and Barbara Ruth (Cook) Hoosier. In 1982, James was united in marriage to Norene (Shreck) Mullins who survives.Also surviving are a son James Lee (Kayla Trottman) Mullins of Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter, Regina Marie (Richard) Howard of Waverly, five grandchildren, Joshua Mullins, Emily Howard, Dalton Howard, Chelsea Howard and Nathaniel Howard, two brothers, Charles (Bonnie) Mullins of Beaver, Ohio, and Roy (Cindy) Mullins of Waverly, sister-in-law, Rose Wright, brother-in-law, Glenn Shreck, and best friend, Donnie (Lisa) Fisher.He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Dwayne Mullins, and two brothers, Ralph Mullins and Roger Mullins.James was a retired roofer and laborer for Mills Pride.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Fred Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.The family will gather after the services at the home of Debbie Murray, 3783 Carrs Run Rd, Beaver, Ohio.