Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Germany Cemetery
Beaver, OH
James K. Montgomery

James K. Montgomery Obituary
James K. Montgomery, 70, of Waverly, passed away April 22, 2020, in the Pavilion at Piketon.
He was born July 24, 1949, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late John H. Montgomery and Flora A. (Rigsby) Montgomery. On November 2, 1991, James was united in marriage to Judy (Brownfield) Montgomery, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, James K. Montgomery and Jerry L. Brownfield, one daughter, Angela C. Wolford, five grandchildren, Josh, Samuel, Ali, Justin and Hannah, eight great-grandchildren, two brothers, Major Montgomery and Chalmer Montgomery, and three sisters, Mabel Gullett, Nola Ruth Sanders and Alma Fay Harrington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William Hager Montgomery, and two sisters, Zelda Jenkins and Madgalene Armintrout.
James was a retired electrician and a minister for 45 years. He was currently the pastor of the Liberty U.M.C. Church in Lynn, Kentucky, for the past 10 years.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Germany Cemetery, Beaver, Ohio, with Bro. Emerson Montgomery officiating.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 26, 2020
