Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marvin Rigsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marvin Rigsby Obituary
James Marvin Rigsby, 74, of St. Rt. 335, Waverly, Ohio passed 5:13 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Drake Rehabilitation Facility, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Marvin was born August 24, 1944 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Floyd Rigsby and Nettie (Phipps) Rigsby. On August 29, 1965, Marvin was united in marriage to June Carol (Burton) Rigsby, who preceded him in death October 11, 2009.
Surviving are a son, James Dustin Rigsby and wife Vanessa of Waverly, a daughter, Shelley Rebecca Murray of Waverly, five grandchildren, James Devon Rigsby, Shane Dale Murray and fiancÃ© Jennifer Buckler, James Dilon Murray, Tesla Rae Murray and Eli Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Tattum Murray, Blair Murray and Brodie Murray, two sisters, Faye Murray of Springfield, Ohio and Irene Conley and husband Richard of Beaver, Ohio and best friend, Louise Hoeckh.
His parents, wife, four brothers, Kenneth Eugene, Robert Earl, John Harlin, and Wayne Rigsby, and two sisters, Luna Jenkins and Letha Prater, preceded Marvin in death.
Marvin was a retired union electrician for I.B.E.W. Local #1925, Martin, Tennessee and a member of Beaver Valley Church. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Elders Arvil Murray Jr., John Daniels and Jeff Conley, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the or the .
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now