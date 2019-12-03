|
James Omer Dingus, 73, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by close family.
Jim was born in 1946 in Pike County, Ohio, to James and Violet (Bliss) Dingus. He graduated from Fairmont East High School in Kettering, Ohio. He served in the Air Force from 1965-1971 with the 101 in Vietnam. He married Margaret Vickers in Michigan. James retired from Ryder Truck Rental & Logistics after 33 years. He spent most of his weekends fishing, doing woodworking, or helping friends and family with projects.
James is survived by his wife, Margaret; his three sons, James Jr. and his wife Cathy of Etna, OH; Joseph and his wife Melissa of Columbia, TN; Eric and his wife Kelly of San Antonio, TX ; five grandchildren, Sarah, Eric James, Ashley, Dakota and Caden; and his brothers Charles, Lawrence, and Don.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Dec. 4, 2019