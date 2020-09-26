James Pepper 1941- 2020 James Bennett Pepper, 79, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020.
Born on February 14, 1941 in Rawlins, Wyoming, to Dr. James and Katheryn Pepper, James had a wonderful childhood- From adventurous trips to his grandma's house in the middle of winter to working at the Grand Tetons Lodge as a prep-chef. Jim graduated from Rawlins high school in 1959 and soon went to Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa where he would later meet his bride, Judith Ann Jones.
James is survived by his daughter Benet (Pepper) O'Connor, his son-in-law Michael O'Connor, grandson Aiden O'Connor, Cousin Cecil Alice Johnstone, niece Kaycee Carpenter-Wiita and nephew Cotton Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held at Menke Funeral Home, Sun City AZ- Monday 9/28, viewing at 12pm, services at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow, at Sunland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnels to Towers Foundation 718-987-1931 (donor support Team).
We love you Daddy/Grandpa/Jim- you will always be in our hearts, forever. To view full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com