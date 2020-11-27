James Ray "Jimmy" Hoover, age 81, of Beaver, Ohio, died Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 29, 1939 in Jackson, Ohio, a son of the late James Harvey Hoover and Marian Marie Rumfield Hoover. He was united in marriage December 19, 1992 to his wife, Risbey Cathern Jenkins Hoover, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Dean (Melody) Hoover of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Tammy Hoover of Beaver, Ohio, and Heath (Mandi) Hoover of Beaver, Ohio, Trish Powell of Portsmouth, Ohio, Lisa (Chris) Gillette of Lucasville, Ohio, Rena Shaw of Beaver, Ohio, and Crystal (Boone) Brabson of Beaver, Ohio, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Roger Wayne Hoover of Jackson, Ohio. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles "Bub" Howard, a son-in-law, James Todd Shaw, and a granddaughter, Brittany Nichole Shaw.

Jimmy graduated from Beaver High School in 1957. He attended the Morgan Fork United Baptist Church and became a member in 2010. He had many loves, some of which included spending his time farming and gardening, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar. Aside from his farming work, he was employed with Veach Trucking, where he very much enjoyed his time driving truck. He also spent many years employed with Pike Water. Jimmy was proud to be a former Mason and Shriner and was very honored when he and his wife were selected as the 2019 Grand Marshals of the Pike County Antique Tractor Show.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday November 29, 2020 in the Beaver Union Cemetery with Bro. Arvil Murray and Bro. John Daniels officiating. Burial will follow at the conclusion of services. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store