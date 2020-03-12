|
James Whitcomb Oyer of Blain Hwy., Waverly, Ohio, passed away the 9th of March, 2020. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Inez Faye (Caudill) Oyer.
James has 3 children - daughter Sheila Faye & Keith Brown, son - Barry Wayne & Cindy (Dement) Oyer and daughter - Joetta Gay & Patrick Mulhollen.
4 grandsons - Joshua Brown, Shawn Brown, Obadiah Oyer & Malachi (wife Abigail) Oyer.
1 Great Granddaughter - Lydia Charlotte Oyer
James was 90 years old, born in Waverly, Ohio, Oct. 5th 1929.
Graduated from Waverly H.S. in 1948. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and honorably discharged.
Retired from the Mead Corp. after 34 years in 1995.
Services will be held at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio, on March 13th, 2020, viewing at 11:00 am, service at 1:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Robert Anderson and Rev. Richard VanTine with Burial following at the Evergreen Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Mar. 15, 2020