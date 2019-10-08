Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Jamil Michael Woodruff


1982 - 2019
Jamil Michael Woodruff Obituary
Jamil Michael Woodruff, 36, of Erie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home.
Jamil was born on November 16, 1982, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late John Berlin Woodruff and Annette Nelson of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Also surviving are his two sons, Semjaya Octivious Woodruff and Jakavion DavontÃ© Woodruff, his step-son, Malaki Sullivan, his sister, Shauntale Holt, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friend/brother, Sheldon Tyler.
Jamil was a construction laborer.
He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Wilkie and DeEttar Woodruff, his maternal grandparents, Patricia L. (Hatfield) and Tommy Nelson and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Reverend Jamar Harris, officiating.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 9, 2019
