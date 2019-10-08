|
|
Jamil Michael Woodruff, 36, of Erie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio, passed at 10:54 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his home.
Jamil was born on November 16, 1982, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late John Berlin Woodruff and Annette Nelson of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Also surviving are his two sons, Semjaya Octivious Woodruff and Jakavion DavontÃ© Woodruff, his step-son, Malaki Sullivan, his sister, Shauntale Holt, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friend/brother, Sheldon Tyler.
Jamil was a construction laborer.
He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents, Wilkie and DeEttar Woodruff, his maternal grandparents, Patricia L. (Hatfield) and Tommy Nelson and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Reverend Jamar Harris, officiating.
Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Oct. 9, 2019