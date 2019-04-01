Janet Carol Irvine Pierce, 76, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born April 8, 1942, in Beaver, Ohio, daughter of the late David Arnold Irvine and Ina Smith Irvine. On June 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lester Dale Pierce who preceded her in death. Janet is survived by son, Anthony Pierce of Piketon, Ohio; daughter, Dina Pierce of London, Ohio; brother, Carl (Betsy) Irvine of Piketon; brother-in-law, Roger Cooper of West Jefferson, Ohio; nephew, David (Pam) Irvine of Piketon, nieces, Karla (Mark) Dyer of Mt. Sterling, Ohio and Julie (Mike) Lindsey, also of Mt. Sterling; several special great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews and grand cat, Autumn. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marida Irvine and Nancy Irvine Cooper, and a niece, Paquita Irvine.

Janet was a devoted mother who made the best pot roast and pumpkin pie, wife and homemaker. She enjoyed the various jobs she held at the Crouse House in Waverly, Ohio, Ponderosa and Rinks in Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Walmart in New Boston, Ohio. Janet and her husband were area representatives for Youth for Understanding and hosted four exchange students and placed many others. She attended Beaver Elementary and Beaver High School for eleven years and graduated from Piketon High School in 1960. Janet loved life, playing canasta, bowling, traveling, shopping and all things purple.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Union Cemetery, Beaver. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven for New and Used Pets, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 3, 2019