Janice Marie Swindler, 85, of South Shore Drive, Chillicothe, Ohio, formerly of Waverly, passed 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home.Janice was born July 23, 1934, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the daughter of Jack Newsome and Emma (Walters) Newsome. She was united in marriage to Richard Swindler, who survives.Also surviving are two sons, Larry Swindler and Anthony Swindler, former daughter-in-law, Sandra Swindler, six grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Swindler, Jamie (Michael) Martin, Phillip (Tonya) Swindler, Nathan (Kendra) Swindler and Brandy (Ryan) Foster and fourteen great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Judd Swindler, daughter-in-law, Brenda Swindler, and eight siblings, Woodrow Newsome, D.N. Newsome, Noah Newsome, Nora Thackeray, Gertrude Hudson, Eliza Hollingsworth, Adine Kearney and Bernice Salisbury.Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio. The family asks that people attending the service maintain The State of Ohio's social distancing guidelines.