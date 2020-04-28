|
Jean Avanelle Oyer, 84, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center in Frankfort, Ohio. She was born November 19, 1935, in Omega, Ohio, daughter of the late Hobart and Gertrude Shaffer Bauer. On April 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to August W. Oyer who preceded her in death on February 11, 2012. Jean is survived by two sons, John Oyer and wife Mary of Columbus, Ohio, and Mike Oyer and wife Emily of Chillicothe, Ohio; a daughter, Susie Murphy and husband Rob of Tallahassee, Florida; two sisters, Esther Ward and husband James of Waverly and Ethel Noel of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Loren Oyer, Tom Oyer and wife Andrea, Matt Oyer and wife Meredith, Abby Oyer Corzine and husband Winston, Natalie Oyer Ricketts and husband Bill and Isaac Oyer and great grandchildren, Tru Brigner, August Oyer, Cora Oyer, Henry Oyer and Lena Oyer. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a son, James August Oyer, and a sister, Katherine Ann Bauer.
Jean retired from Wear Ever Manufacturing and also worked as a waitress at Crouse House in Waverly. She was also a 1953 Waverly High School graduate and a member of the Waverly Eagles Lodge, Aerie #2227.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Omega Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting you make a donation to . Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Apr. 29, 2020