Jean Davis McFarland, 72, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Pavilion at Piketon.Jean was born January 6, 1948, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse McFarland and Marie (Gehres) McFarland. She was raised by the late Elmer Farmer and Joan Emily "Vesta" Farmer.Surviving are her sister, Marie Ellen Rulkowski of Marianna, Pennsylvania, half-brother, Russell Michael McFarland, and wife Pearl, and special friends, Mary Wright Gee and family, and Pauline Copeland.She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister, Jane McFarland, and half-sister, Patricia Lemaster.Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.The family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday.Special thanks to the Pavilion at Piketon and SOMC Hospice for their wonderful care.