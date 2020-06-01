Jeanne Grace Westrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Grace Westrick, 77, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home. She was born on April 8, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late John Cornelius and Mary Rachel Kaple Westrick. Surviving are a brother, Al (Sharon) Westrick of Waverly, Ohio; two nieces, Heather (Andy) Walder and Valerie (Erica) Watton-Spradlin, all of Waverly, and a special cousin, Julia Hayes of Philidelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Westrick, a brother, Billy Westrick, and a niece, Angela Watton.
Jeanne was a retired RN at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. She enjoyed being a "Mother Baby" nurse while at the hospital, taking care of new mothers and infants. She was a member of Saint Pauls Episcopal Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, and the Waverly Garden Club. Jeanne was valedictorian of her high school and nursing school classes. She loved her flowers, bead making, and antiquing. She was loved and will be missed by her Bristol Village neighbors.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pike County News Watchman from Jun. 1 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Botkin Hornback Funeral Home
314 E North Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1150
(740) 947-2313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved