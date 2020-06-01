Jeanne Grace Westrick, 77, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home. She was born on April 8, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late John Cornelius and Mary Rachel Kaple Westrick. Surviving are a brother, Al (Sharon) Westrick of Waverly, Ohio; two nieces, Heather (Andy) Walder and Valerie (Erica) Watton-Spradlin, all of Waverly, and a special cousin, Julia Hayes of Philidelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Westrick, a brother, Billy Westrick, and a niece, Angela Watton.Jeanne was a retired RN at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. She enjoyed being a "Mother Baby" nurse while at the hospital, taking care of new mothers and infants. She was a member of Saint Pauls Episcopal Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, and the Waverly Garden Club. Jeanne was valedictorian of her high school and nursing school classes. She loved her flowers, bead making, and antiquing. She was loved and will be missed by her Bristol Village neighbors.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.