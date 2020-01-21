|
|
Jeffery Allen Breitenbach, 63, of Waverly, Ohio, passed Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home.
Jeffery was born April 22, 1956, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence William Breitenbach and Betty Lou (Snyder) Breitenbach. On November 17, 1979, he was united in marriage to Diana (McKibben) Breitenbach, the mother of his children, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Jason Breitenbach of Beaver, Ohio, Alex (Julia) Breitenbach of Piketon, Ohio, Jennifer Breitenbach of Beaver, Ohio, and Derek Breitenbach of Beaver, Ohio, three grandchildren, Cole Breitenbach, Zoey Sophia Breitenbach, Kilynn Lou Breitenbach, and two brothers, Clarence Wade (Carrie) Breitenbach and Richard William (Judy) Breitenbach.
His father and mother preceded Jeff in death.
Jeff graduated from Waverly High School in 1974. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Brownson and the USS Saratoga (Destroyers) and honorably discharged in 1977.
Jeff worked as a carpenter and handyman. He had a very gentle and caring spirit about him his whole life and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, with Clarence Wade Breitenbach officiating. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142, Waverly, Ohio.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in Pike County News Watchman on Jan. 22, 2020